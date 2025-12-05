East Tennessee State plays South Alabama after Barkley’s 21-point performance

South Alabama Jaguars (8-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts South Alabama after Blake Barkley scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 88-71 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Buccaneers are 5-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Brian Taylor II paces the Buccaneers with 5.0 boards.

The Jaguars are 3-1 in road games. South Alabama ranks second in the Sun Belt giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

East Tennessee State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). South Alabama averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 10.9 points and 2.3 steals. Cam Morris III is shooting 64.7% and averaging 15.0 points.

Adam Olsen is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Jaguars. Chaze Harris is averaging 15.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.