East Tennessee State Buccaneers to visit Austin Peay Governors Friday

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-2) at Austin Peay Governors (4-5)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces East Tennessee State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Governors have gone 2-0 at home. Austin Peay is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in road games. East Tennessee State has a 7-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Austin Peay averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate McCubbin averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Collin Parker is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.8 points.

Jaylen Smith is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 steals. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.