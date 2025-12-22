East Carolina visits Wilson and No. 12 North Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (5-7) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

East Carolina Pirates (5-7) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -27.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina hosts East Carolina after Caleb Wilson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 71-70 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Tar Heels are 8-0 in home games. North Carolina is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 0-2 in road games. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 4.8.

North Carolina is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 19.7 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Joran Riley is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.7 points for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

