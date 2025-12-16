East Carolina takes on Presbyterian following Riley’s 31-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-6) at East Carolina Pirates (4-7) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-6) at East Carolina Pirates (4-7)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Presbyterian after Joran Riley scored 31 points in East Carolina’s 73-70 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Pirates are 4-3 in home games. East Carolina is eighth in the AAC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Giovanni Emejuru paces the Pirates with 9.4 boards.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 on the road. Presbyterian is fourth in the Big South with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonah Pierce averaging 5.5.

East Carolina’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 67.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 76.3 East Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Caulker is averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Pirates. Riley is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Triston Wilson is averaging 7.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

