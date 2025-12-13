East Carolina plays UNC Asheville after Barner’s 21-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-7) at East Carolina Pirates (5-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-7) at East Carolina Pirates (5-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces UNC Asheville after Taylor Barner scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 64-53 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Pirates are 3-2 in home games. East Carolina is the top team in the AAC with 14.9 fast break points.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 away from home. UNC Asheville allows 62.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

East Carolina averages 69.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 62.3 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 60.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 68.1 East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Fauntleroy is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 11.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 43.7%.

Aileen Marquez is averaging 12.1 points for the Bulldogs. Nia Green is averaging 11.7 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

