East Carolina hosts Tulane following Woods’ 21-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (9-4) at East Carolina Pirates (5-8)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces East Carolina after Asher Woods scored 21 points in Tulane’s 63-61 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Pirates have gone 5-3 in home games. East Carolina gives up 76.2 points and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Green Wave are 1-0 on the road. Tulane gives up 75.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

East Carolina is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than East Carolina has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The Pirates and Green Wave face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is shooting 43.1% and averaging 20.8 points for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 18.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.