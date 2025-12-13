East Carolina hosts Buffalo following Riley’s 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (9-1) at East Carolina Pirates (3-7) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes…

Buffalo Bulls (9-1) at East Carolina Pirates (3-7)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Buffalo after Joran Riley scored 26 points in East Carolina’s 67-54 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Pirates are 3-3 in home games. East Carolina is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 3-0 on the road. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

East Carolina is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 78.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 76.9 East Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 53.7%.

Daniel Freitag is averaging 19.5 points for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 15.1 points.

