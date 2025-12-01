Live Radio
Dylan Jones scores 26 to lead Southern Utah over West Coast Baptist 124-59

The Associated Press

December 1, 2025, 11:50 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dylan Jones had 26 points in Southern Utah’s 124-59 victory over West Coast Baptist on Monday night.

Jones shot 10 for 18, including 6 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Thunderbirds (4-6). Logan Stephens scored 17 on 6-for-7 shooting, and Jalen Lee made 6 of 7 shots and scored 16.

Da’Vian Brooks led the way for the with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Isaias Salgado added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

