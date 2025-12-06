Dylan Andrews’ 20 points helps Boise State secure 77-68 victory over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 20 points as Boise State beat Butler 77-68 on Saturday. Andrews also contributed six…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 20 points as Boise State beat Butler 77-68 on Saturday.

Andrews also contributed six rebounds for the Broncos (6-3). Drew Fielder scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Javan Buchanan finished 5 of 10 from the field and scored 10.

The Bulldogs (7-2) were led in scoring by Michael Ajayi, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Drayton Jones added 12 points and four blocks. Finley Bizjack had 10 points and four assists.

Boise State entered halftime up 33-31. Fielder paced the team in the first half with 10 points. Boise State pulled off the victory after a 15-2 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 54-48 with 12:26 remaining in the half. Andrews scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

