Dyer leads Troy against Alabama after 25-point performance

Troy Trojans (10-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Alabama after Zay Dyer scored 25 points in Troy’s 81-59 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Crimson Tide are 11-0 on their home court. Alabama ranks third in college basketball allowing 50.2 points per game while holding opponents to 33.5% shooting.

The Trojans are 3-1 on the road. Troy scores 87.7 points while outscoring opponents by 21.5 points per game.

Alabama makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Troy has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 33.5% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Essence Cody is shooting 58.2% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jenkins is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals. Fortuna Ngnawo is averaging 15.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 10-0, averaging 73.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

