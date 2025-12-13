Dybantsa scores 26 as No. 10 BYU beats UC Riverside 100-53 for 6th straight win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — AJ Dybantsa had 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, and No. 10 BYU beat UC…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — AJ Dybantsa had 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, and No. 10 BYU beat UC Riverside 100-53 on Saturday night.

Richie Saunders added 19 points to help the Cougars (9-1) gettheir sixth straight win. Alexsej Kostic made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 15 points. Khadim Mboup added a career highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

BYU scored 20 points off 18 turnovers and outscored UC Riverside 29-6 in fastbreak points. The Cougars also outscored the Highlanders 56-24 in the paint and shot 59% from the field.

Andrew Henderson led UC Riverside (5-6) with 14 points and BJ Kolly added 12.

Saunders bounced back from his worst shooting performance of the season with a dominant first half.

The senior guard scored five points and made just two baskets in a 67-64 win over Clemson on Tuesday. He had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting before halftime against Riverside. Saunders made four baskets in the first four minutes to help BYU jump out to a 15-5 lead.

Freshman guard Alexsej Kostic made three 3-pointers to help the Cougars extend their lead to 37-18 before halftime. Kostic scored just 13 points and made four baskets over his first six games with BYU.

The Cougars made baskets on 13 straight possessions to spark a 30-5 run and extend their lead to 83-42 with 9:07 left. Dybantsa made five baskets and assisted four others to fuel the run.

Up Next

UC Riverside hosts Stanton on Tuesday.

BYU hosts Pacific on Tuesday.

