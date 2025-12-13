Duquesne visits Nevada following Comer’s 24-point game

Duquesne Dukes (6-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -7.5;…

Duquesne Dukes (6-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays Duquesne after Tayshawn Comer scored 24 points in Nevada’s 78-64 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Wolf Pack are 5-1 in home games. Nevada ranks fourth in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 2.9.

The Dukes are 0-2 on the road. Duquesne averages 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Nevada’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Comer is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

John Hugley IV is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Tarence Guinyard is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

