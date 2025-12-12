Duquesne visits Nevada after Comer’s 24-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (6-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Duquesne after…

Duquesne Dukes (6-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Duquesne after Tayshawn Comer scored 24 points in Nevada’s 78-64 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Wolf Pack are 5-1 in home games. Nevada is fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Elijah Price leads the Wolf Pack with 8.0 boards.

The Dukes are 0-2 on the road. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 scoring 84.5 points per game and is shooting 50.4%.

Nevada scores 77.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 80.6 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne scores 11.8 more points per game (84.5) than Nevada allows (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Comer is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

Tarence Guinyard is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Dukes. John Hugley IV is averaging 15.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.