Duquesne visits Boise State following Andrews’ 20-point game

Duquesne Dukes (6-3) at Boise State Broncos (6-3)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Duquesne after Dylan Andrews scored 20 points in Boise State’s 77-68 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 4-1 on their home court. Boise State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 0-1 on the road. Duquesne averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Boise State averages 78.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 80.0 Duquesne allows. Duquesne has shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Broncos. Andrews is averaging 12.8 points.

Tarence Guinyard is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Dukes. John Hugley IV is averaging 15.9 points.

