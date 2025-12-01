Duquesne hosts William & Mary following Williams’ 20-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (7-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-2) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts William &…

William & Mary Tribe (7-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts William & Mary after Jimmie Williams scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 101-80 victory over the Central State (OH) Marauders.

The Dukes are 5-0 in home games. Duquesne is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Tribe are 2-2 on the road. William & Mary averages 19.6 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chase Lowe with 3.9.

Duquesne averages 88.3 points, 16.0 more per game than the 72.3 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 6.0 more points per game (86.3) than Duquesne allows to opponents (80.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Dukes. John Hugley IV is averaging 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 57.4%.

Reese Miller is averaging 12.1 points for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

