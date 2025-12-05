Duquesne hosts Pratt and Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-3) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Duquesne after…

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-3)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Duquesne after Erik Pratt scored 28 points in Stony Brook’s 71-68 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Dukes are 5-1 on their home court. Duquesne averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Tarence Guinyard with 5.3.

The Seawolves are 1-1 on the road. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA with 13.4 assists per game led by Richard Goods averaging 2.4.

Duquesne averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 74.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 80.6 Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Rob Brown III averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Pratt is averaging 18.9 points and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

