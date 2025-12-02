Duquesne heads to Davidson for conference showdown

Duquesne Dukes (6-2) at Davidson Wildcats (5-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlise Dunn and Davidson…

Duquesne Dukes (6-2) at Davidson Wildcats (5-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlise Dunn and Davidson host Alexis Bordas and Duquesne in A-10 play.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Davidson scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Dukes are 2-1 in road games. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 9.2.

Davidson’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 18.4 more points per game (77.5) than Davidson gives up (59.1).

The Wildcats and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kyra Bruyndoncx is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Bordas is averaging 15.1 points and 2.4 steals for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.