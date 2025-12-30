Duquesne faces Davidson on 3-game road slide

Duquesne Dukes (8-5) at Davidson Wildcats (8-4) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under…

Duquesne Dukes (8-5) at Davidson Wildcats (8-4)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hits the road against Davidson looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Wildcats are 6-2 on their home court. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 0-3 away from home. Duquesne is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Davidson makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Duquesne scores 17.2 more points per game (86.3) than Davidson gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Wildcats and Dukes meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is averaging 10.4 points for the Wildcats. Roberts Blums is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.