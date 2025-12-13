Duquesne Dukes visit the Stony Brook Seawolves

Duquesne Dukes (6-4, 0-1 A-10) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (6-4, 0-1 A-10) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Stony Brook for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Seawolves have gone 2-1 in home games. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Dukes are 2-3 on the road. Duquesne averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stony Brook is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 37.3% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janay Brantley is averaging 10.2 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Alexis Bordas is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Gabby Grantham-Medley is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.