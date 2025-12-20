Duquesne Dukes take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on 3-game slide

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-5, 0-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne aims…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-5, 0-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne aims to break its three-game slide when the Dukes take on Pittsburgh.

The Dukes are 4-0 in home games. Duquesne leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Harriet Ford leads the Dukes with 8.4 rebounds.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Diakhate averaging 3.0.

Duquesne averages 71.5 points, 11.0 more per game than the 60.5 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Grantham-Medley is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Alexis Bordas is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the past 10 games.

Mikayla Johnson is shooting 31.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.