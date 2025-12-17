Dunning Jr., Cummings combine for 34 first-half points, lead 103-63 Pitt win over Binghamton

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr. and Brandin Cummings combined for 34 first-half points — each with 17 — to…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr. and Brandin Cummings combined for 34 first-half points — each with 17 — to lead Pittsburgh’s 103-63 win over Binghamton on Wednesday.

Dunning was 5 of 7 and Cummings was 3 of 6 from deep. Dunning finished with 23 on 7-of-9 shooting to go with three blocks off the bench. Cummings didn’t score after the opening half.

Nojus Indrusaitis finished with 16 points, going 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 behind the arc. He also had five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Cameron Corhen added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Panthers (6-6) shot 62% from the field, including 59% from behind the arc.

They opened the game on a 14-2 run and rattled off a 14-0 run later in the half to take a 57-34 lead into the break.

Demetrius Lilley led the Bearcats (3-9) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Blackburn added 12 off the bench, going 4 of 4 from both the field and the free-throw line. Jeremiah Quigley also had 12 points, along with eight turnovers.

The Panthers scored 33 points off 22 Bearcats turnovers.

