Dunkley’s 23 lead Nicholls State past Houston Christian 79-64

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jalik Dunkley’s 23 points helped Nicholls State defeat Houston Christian 79-64 on Wednesday night.

Dunkley also contributed five rebounds for the Colonels (3-7, 2-0 Southland Conference). Jaylen Searles added 18 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to go with five rebounds. Trae English had 14 points.

Kylin Green led the way for the Huskies (5-7, 1-3) with 15 points. Houston Christian also got 14 points from Demarco Bethea. Ryan Bartley and Demari Williams scored 13 points apiece.

