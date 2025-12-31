Dunkley scores 22 as Nicholls State defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 71-69

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jalik Dunkley had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in Nicholls State’s 71-69 win over…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jalik Dunkley had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in Nicholls State’s 71-69 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Jaylen Searles added 13 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (5-8, 4-0 Southland Conference). Sincere Malone shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

The Vaqueros (5-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Jaylen Washington, who finished with 17 points and six assists. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 16 points and nine rebounds from Julien Gomez. Filip Brankovic had 14 points and two blocks.

