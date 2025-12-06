Dunkley scores 19 as Nicholls State downs Incarnate Word 74-67

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jalik Dunkley scored 19 points as Nicholls State beat Incarnate Word 74-67 on Saturday. Dunkley also…

Dunkley also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (1-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Sincere Malone added 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Trae English shot 3 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Pyke led the way for the Cardinals (5-4, 1-1) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Tahj Staveskie added 19 points for Incarnate Word.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

