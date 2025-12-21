Dunkley leads Nicholls State against Pacific after 23-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (3-7, 2-0 Southland) at Pacific Tigers (8-4) Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-7, 2-0 Southland) at Pacific Tigers (8-4)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Pacific after Jalik Dunkley scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 79-64 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Pacific is third in the WCC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 4.3.

The Colonels are 0-7 in road games. Nicholls State is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Pacific averages 74.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 76.2 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jack is averaging 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dunkley is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Trae English is averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.