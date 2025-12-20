Dunkley leads Nicholls State against Pacific after 23-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (3-7, 2-0 Southland) at Pacific Tigers (8-4) Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-7, 2-0 Southland) at Pacific Tigers (8-4)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Pacific after Jalik Dunkley scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 79-64 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Pacific ranks second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Colonels have gone 0-7 away from home. Nicholls State ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Pacific is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.3% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Pacific gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Ralph is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Searles averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Dunkley is averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.