Duncomb’s 28 lead Winthrop past LIU 94-92 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 28 points helped Winthrop defeat LIU 94-92 in overtime on Tuesday.

Duncomb had six rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (5-4). Daylen Berry scored 21 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kareem Rozier finished with 13 points.

Greg Gordon led the way for the Sharks (4-4) with 27 points and five assists. Jamal Fuller added 20 points and three steals for LIU. Jomo Goings had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

