Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Duncomb's 28 lead Winthrop…

Duncomb’s 28 lead Winthrop past LIU 94-92 in OT

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025, 11:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 28 points helped Winthrop defeat LIU 94-92 in overtime on Tuesday.

Duncomb had six rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (5-4). Daylen Berry scored 21 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kareem Rozier finished with 13 points.

Greg Gordon led the way for the Sharks (4-4) with 27 points and five assists. Jamal Fuller added 20 points and three steals for LIU. Jomo Goings had 18 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up