Duncomb scores 23, Winthrop takes down Bob Jones 101-55

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 23 points helped Winthrop defeat Bob Jones 101-55 on Saturday. Duncomb also had…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 23 points helped Winthrop defeat Bob Jones 101-55 on Saturday.

Duncomb also had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (7-5). Tommy Kamarad scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Seifeldin Hendawy shot 2 of 7 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Brandon Wilkins led the way for the Bruins with 14 points. Braxton Murray added eight points for Bob Jones. Trevor Pittman had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.