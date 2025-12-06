Duncomb leads Winthrop against Coastal Carolina after 28-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Coastal Carolina after Logan Duncomb scored 28 points in Winthrop’s 94-92 overtime victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Daylen Berry averaging 4.0.

The Chanticleers are 1-4 on the road. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 31.6 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 5.7.

Winthrop averages 85.9 points, 16.9 more per game than the 69.0 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 75.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 78.7 Winthrop allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncomb is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Kareem Rozier is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Joshua Beadle is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.