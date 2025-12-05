Duncomb and Winthrop host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Coastal Carolina after Logan Duncomb scored 28 points in Winthrop’s 94-92 overtime win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Winthrop averages 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 1-4 in road games. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 6.3.

Winthrop makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Coastal Carolina averages 75.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 78.7 Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Duncomb is shooting 61.3% and averaging 14.6 points.

Joshua Beadle is averaging 15 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 14.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

