Duncomb and the Winthrop Eagles take on conference foe Longwood

Winthrop Eagles (8-7) at Longwood Lancers (8-7)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacoi Hutchinson and Longwood host Logan Duncomb and Winthrop in Big South action.

The Lancers are 5-2 on their home court. Longwood is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 2-6 on the road. Winthrop leads the Big South with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Duncomb averaging 3.4.

Longwood makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Winthrop averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchinson is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games.

Duncomb is scoring 15.4 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 89.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

