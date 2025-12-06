Duke visits Virginia Tech following Baker’s 23-point game

Duke Blue Devils (3-6) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts…

Duke Blue Devils (3-6) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Duke after Carys Baker scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 68-64 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Hokies are 6-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Kilah Freelon leads the Hokies with 9.3 boards.

The Blue Devils are 1-1 on the road. Duke is eighth in the ACC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Emilee Skinner averaging 3.0.

Virginia Tech’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Duke allows. Duke averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Blue Devils face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 15 points, four assists and 1.6 steals. Baker is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.3 points.

Ashlon Jackson is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists. Toby Fournier is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.