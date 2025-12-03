Duke takes on No. 5 LSU, seeks to break 3-game skid

LSU Tigers (8-0) at Duke Blue Devils (3-5) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duke will try…

LSU Tigers (8-0) at Duke Blue Devils (3-5)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Blue Devils take on No. 5 LSU.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-0 at home. Duke is sixth in the ACC with 16.0 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 5.5.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 away from home. LSU ranks third in the SEC with 19.8 assists per game led by Flau’jae Johnson averaging 3.4.

Duke makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (31.0%). LSU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34.4%.

Johnson is averaging 17 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.