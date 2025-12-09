Duke freshman Cameron Boozer voted AP men’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 5 of the season: Cameron Boozer,…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 5 of the season:

Cameron Boozer, Duke

The freshman from Salt Lake City had 29 points and six rebounds in leading the third-ranked Blue Devils to a 67-66 win over No. 18 Florida, then Boozer poured in 18 points with 15 rebounds and five assists in a 66-60 win at No. 9 Michigan State.

The son of former Duke star Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer was the runner-up for national player of the week to Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg last week, and he was honorable mention in Week 2 of the college basketball season. Boozer is the first Duke player to be chosen AP player of the week since Cooper Flagg was chosen for the second time last January.

The Blue Devils enter the week as one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in Division I men’s basketball.

Runner-up

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State. The junior forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, was 8 of 9 from the 3-point arc and had 27 points in a rout of Alcorn State. But that proved to be merely a warm-up for Momcilovic, who poured in 20 points while helping the fourth-ranked Cyclones to an historic 81-58 rout of then-No. 1 Purdue just four days later.

The margin of victory tied the record for the largest home loss by a nation’s top-ranked team in the AP poll era, which dates to the 1948-49 season, and it was the eighth-largest loss overall by a No. 1. Iowa State also set a record for its highest-ranked road win and produced the second-largest margin of victory over a Top 25 team in school history.

Honorable mention

Solo Ball, No. 5 UConn; Hannes Steinbach, Washington; Christian Anderson, Texas Tech.

Keep an eye on

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech. The transfer from West Virginia had 22 points and 14 rebounds in an overtime win at South Carolina, then piled up 15 points with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in a win over George Mason.

