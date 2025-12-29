Dudley puts up 18 as Louisiana Tech defeats UTEP 75-63

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DJ Dudley scored 18 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 75-63 on Monday. Dudley added six…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DJ Dudley scored 18 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 75-63 on Monday.

Dudley added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-0 Conference USA). Sir Issac Herron added 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Avery Thomas had 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Kaseem Watson led the Miners (4-8, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. UTEP also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Elijah Jones. LA Hayes also had nine points.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 17:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Thomas led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 38-28 at the break. Louisiana Tech extended its lead to 55-41 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Dudley scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

