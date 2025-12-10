Drone leads Texas State against Southern after 23-point performance

Southern Jaguars (4-5) at Texas State Bobcats (6-5) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5;…

Southern Jaguars (4-5) at Texas State Bobcats (6-5)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Southern after Mark Drone scored 23 points in Texas State’s 77-72 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Bobcats are 6-0 in home games. Texas State averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-5 on the road. Southern is the SWAC leader with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Malek Abdelgowad averaging 7.9.

Texas State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern gives up. Southern has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimp Pernell is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.8 points. DJ Hall is shooting 56.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is shooting 50.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Jaguars. Abdelgowad is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.