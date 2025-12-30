Drexel visits UNC Wilmington after Hodge’s 24-point game

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-2, 1-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-2, 1-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces Drexel after Nolan Hodge scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 87-78 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seahawks are 8-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is the CAA leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 3.6.

The Dragons are 0-1 in CAA play. Drexel ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 71.1 points per game, 4.3 more than the 66.8 UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Dragons face off Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is averaging 16.4 points for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Blakeney averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

