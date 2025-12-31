Drexel visits UNC Wilmington after Hodge’s 24-point game

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-2, 1-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-2, 1-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Drexel after Nolan Hodge scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 87-78 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seahawks are 8-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Dragons are 0-1 in conference play. Drexel averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UNC Wilmington averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Dragons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shane Blakeney is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

