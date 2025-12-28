Drexel visits Counter and Charleston (SC)

Drexel Dragons (6-7) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-6) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts…

Drexel Dragons (6-7) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-6)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Drexel after Jlynn Counter scored 26 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-74 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Cougars are 4-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dragons have gone 1-3 away from home. Drexel has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The Cougars and Dragons face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kalu averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Counter is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

Shane Blakeney is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

