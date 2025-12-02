Drexel Dragons to face American Eagles on the road

Drexel Dragons (4-4) at American Eagles (5-4) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Drexel in a matchup…

Drexel Dragons (4-4) at American Eagles (5-4)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Drexel in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. American is fourth in the Patriot League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Brown averaging 2.0.

The Dragons are 1-2 in road games. Drexel is sixth in the CAA giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

American makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Drexel averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Nausadis is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.3 points. Madden Collins is shooting 54.0% and averaging 13.1 points.

Shane Blakeney is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Dragons. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

