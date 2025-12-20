Drexel Dragons take on the Maine Black Bears in non-conference action

Maine Black Bears (1-12) at Drexel Dragons (5-7) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TJ Biel and Maine visit…

Maine Black Bears (1-12) at Drexel Dragons (5-7)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Biel and Maine visit Shane Blakeney and Drexel in non-conference action.

The Dragons are 4-2 in home games. Drexel is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears have gone 1-7 away from home. Maine allows 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Drexel averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakeney is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Dragons. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mabrey averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Biel is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

