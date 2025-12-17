Drake visits Taylor and Murray State

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Murray State Racers (8-3) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Murray State Racers (8-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Drake after Layne Taylor scored 23 points in Murray State’s 115-100 win against the Akron Zips.

The Racers have gone 5-0 at home. Murray State ranks third in the MVC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in road games. Drake is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Murray State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Drake has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 16.5 points for the Racers. King is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Okku Federiko is averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Braden Appelhans is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 91.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

