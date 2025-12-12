Drake visits St. Thomas after Knutson’s 24-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (1-7) at Saint Thomas Tommies (5-6) Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits St. Thomas after Grace…

Drake Bulldogs (1-7) at Saint Thomas Tommies (5-6)

Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits St. Thomas after Grace Knutson scored 24 points in Drake’s 80-74 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies have gone 3-4 at home. St. Thomas averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Jada Hood with 3.6.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Drake leads the MVC with 16.5 assists. Peyton McCabe leads the Bulldogs with 3.8.

St. Thomas averages 66.3 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 81.5 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hood is averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Tommies. Alyssa Sand is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Abbie Aalsma is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Knutson is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.