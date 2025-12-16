Drake travels to Indiana State for conference matchup

Drake Bulldogs (1-8) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tierney Kelsey and…

Drake Bulldogs (1-8) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-4)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tierney Kelsey and Indiana State host Abbie Aalsma and Drake in MVC play Wednesday.

The Sycamores are 2-0 on their home court. Indiana State is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Drake is sixth in the MVC scoring 65.8 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

Indiana State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Aalsma is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

