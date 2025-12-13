Drake takes on North Dakota State after Quinn’s 26-point game

North Dakota State Bison (8-3) at Drake Bulldogs (6-4) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

North Dakota State Bison (8-3) at Drake Bulldogs (6-4)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts North Dakota State after Jalen Quinn scored 26 points in Drake’s 74-69 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 at home. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC with 15.0 assists per game led by Quinn averaging 3.8.

The Bison have gone 2-3 away from home. North Dakota State averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Drake averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is shooting 47.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Braden Appelhans is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Markhi Strickland is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

