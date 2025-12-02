Drake, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies to visit Nugent, Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-6) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Zya Nugent and…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-6)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zya Nugent and Saint Louis host Laycee Drake and Saint Bonaventure in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Billikens are 1-2 in home games. Saint Louis is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies have gone 2-1 away from home. Saint Bonaventure is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Saint Louis averages 66.9 points, 10.2 more per game than the 56.7 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexia Nelson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Billikens. Zhykera Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Drake averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

