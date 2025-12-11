Drake leads Saint Bonaventure against Mercyhurst after 21-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-1 A-10) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-8) Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-1 A-10) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-8)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Mercyhurst after Laycee Drake scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 66-57 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Lakers are 0-3 on their home court. Mercyhurst is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bonnies are 3-2 in road games. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Mercyhurst averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Mercyhurst allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lena Walz is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 13 points. Jenna Van Schaik is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.0 points.

Drake is averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13.3 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

