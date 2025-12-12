Drake hosts North Dakota State after Wheeler-Thomas’ 21-point game

North Dakota State Bison (8-3) at Drake Bulldogs (6-4) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota State Bison (8-3) at Drake Bulldogs (6-4)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Drake after Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 21 points in North Dakota State’s 80-69 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 at home. Drake averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison have gone 2-3 away from home. North Dakota State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drake scores 79.6 points, 12.1 more per game than the 67.5 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State scores 14.1 more points per game (79.5) than Drake gives up to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Appelhans averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Quinn is shooting 47.7% and averaging 18.3 points.

Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Markhi Strickland is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

