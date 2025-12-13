Dow’s 17 help Oral Roberts defeat Ecclesia 97-52

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Dow scored 17 points as Oral Roberts beat Ecclesia 97-52 on Saturday. Dow went 6…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Dow scored 17 points as Oral Roberts beat Ecclesia 97-52 on Saturday.

Dow went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Golden Eagles (5-7). Jack Turner finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range to add 15 points. Luke Gray had 13 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line.

Christian Ford led the way for the Royals with 11 points. Ecclesia also got 10 points and two steals from Amarion Hoggan. Nate Hauglie finished with five points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.