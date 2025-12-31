Dowd’s 22 lead Troy past Texas State 100-80

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 22 points in Troy’s 100-80 win against Texas State on Wednesday. Dowd had…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 22 points in Troy’s 100-80 win against Texas State on Wednesday.

Dowd had six rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans (9-5, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Cooper Campbell scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six assists and five steals. Theo Seng shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

DJ Hall finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Bobcats (8-7, 1-2). Mark Drone added 20 points and eight assists for Texas State. Franck Emmou also had 13 points.

